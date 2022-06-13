Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,367 shares in the company, valued at C$635,780.25.

PEY stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.56. 1,221,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.83.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

