Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $296.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.00.

INSP stock opened at $183.87 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day moving average of $219.20.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,015.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

