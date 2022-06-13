Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

