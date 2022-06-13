Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $22.79 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 59,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $106.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.