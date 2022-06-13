Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.