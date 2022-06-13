Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,619 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 723,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,781,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.