Intelligent Financial Strategies Takes $27,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

