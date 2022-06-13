Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5,280.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,654 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intuit were worth $90,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $364.20 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.94 and its 200-day moving average is $505.27. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

