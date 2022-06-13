Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PLW opened at $30.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $37.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

