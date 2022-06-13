Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

IHIT stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 190,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.