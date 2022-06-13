Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
IHIT stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.11.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
