Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0491 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of VMO opened at $10.35 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $150,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

