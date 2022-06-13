Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $279.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $280.21 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

