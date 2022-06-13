Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,995 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $46,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $11.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,846,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.28 and its 200-day moving average is $348.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $280.21 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

