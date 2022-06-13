Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $288.84 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $280.21 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.28 and its 200-day moving average is $348.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

