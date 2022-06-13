Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.98

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $70.98, with a volume of 305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,914,000 after acquiring an additional 117,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

