Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the May 15th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 248,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 956.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 226,227 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,255,000. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

