Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $26,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.