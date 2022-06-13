Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $26,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
