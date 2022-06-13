IOI Token (IOI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $164,999.00

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. IOI Token has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $164,999.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IOI Token has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.24 or 1.00070696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00106438 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token's total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins.

Buying and Selling IOI Token

