iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $102.43. 21,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

