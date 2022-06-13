iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,053 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 1.13% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $119,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,418,000 after acquiring an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $132.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

