iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,142 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 86,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,850.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV opened at $104.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.