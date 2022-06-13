iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,923,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 13.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $815,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,612,837 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

