iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.95. 12,612,837 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49.

