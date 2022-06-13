iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after buying an additional 761,166 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

