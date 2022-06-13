iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. 41,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,904. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
