iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. 41,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,904. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

