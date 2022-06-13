iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWM opened at $178.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average of $201.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

