iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $123.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

