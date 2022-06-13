iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $14.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $381.98 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

