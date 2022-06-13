iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $38,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $4.90 on Monday, hitting $137.61. 25,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,304. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $140.30 and a 1 year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.