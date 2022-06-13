iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $93.10

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.10 and last traded at $93.12, with a volume of 142181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,768,000. City State Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

