Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in May

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, CLSA lowered Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 175,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,436. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Isuzu Motors ( OTCMKTS:ISUZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

