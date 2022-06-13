James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) vs. Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Head-To-Head Comparison

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares James River Group and Kemper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $772.88 million 1.21 -$172.80 million ($1.57) -15.92 Kemper $5.79 billion 0.54 -$120.50 million ($5.30) -9.31

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. James River Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. James River Group pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemper pays out -23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kemper has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Kemper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for James River Group and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kemper 1 2 0 0 1.67

James River Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.20%. Kemper has a consensus price target of $61.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than James River Group.

Volatility & Risk

James River Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group -7.47% -7.97% -1.19% Kemper -5.79% -9.23% -2.46%

Summary

Kemper beats James River Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, and agriculture, as well as fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and other insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Kemper (Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; and Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

