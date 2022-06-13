Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the May 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,468. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

