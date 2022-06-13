Jenkins Wealth Buys Shares of 18,282 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Jenkins Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 172,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,616 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,945.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 142,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,890,943. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.