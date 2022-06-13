Jenkins Wealth Invests $218,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.1% of Jenkins Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $422.90. 14,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,985. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.60 and its 200 day moving average is $408.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

