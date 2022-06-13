Jenkins Wealth Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.8% of Jenkins Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.76. 44,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,787. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $96.85 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.