Jenkins Wealth Purchases Shares of 62,456 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,995,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Jenkins Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $9.16 on Monday, hitting $177.41. 1,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

