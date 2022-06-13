Jenkins Wealth Takes $28.30 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 9.2% of Jenkins Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $9.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.35. 38,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,512. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.14 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

