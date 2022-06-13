Jenkins Wealth Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Jenkins Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,086,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,749,000 after purchasing an additional 211,649 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,890,943. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

