JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Financial Comparison

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 2 3 0 2.33 FTC Solar 2 0 5 1 2.63

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus target price of $49.53, indicating a potential downside of 15.15%. FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $7.09, indicating a potential upside of 40.69%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and FTC Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $6.41 billion 0.45 $113.14 million $0.88 66.33 FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.86 -$106.59 million ($1.47) -3.43

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 3.59, indicating that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 1.11% 3.22% 0.75% FTC Solar -51.28% -54.97% -35.87%

Summary

JinkoSolar beats FTC Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of March 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 40 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 40.0 GW for solar cells; and 50.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.