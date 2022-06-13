JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $164.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 424,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 259,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.