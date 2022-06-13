JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

