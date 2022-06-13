Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 98,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,973. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 39.21% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.