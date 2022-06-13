JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $100.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.35.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.