JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($67.67) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Wizz Air to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.83) in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($55.14) to GBX 3,500 ($43.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($53.88) to GBX 3,700 ($46.37) in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,076.67.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

