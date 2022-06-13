JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($67.67) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Wizz Air to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.83) in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($55.14) to GBX 3,500 ($43.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($53.88) to GBX 3,700 ($46.37) in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,076.67.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.