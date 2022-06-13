K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Shares Down 11.3%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.69 and last traded at C$8.75. 1,910,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 782,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.87.

KNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.07.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$66.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.5505889 EPS for the current year.

About K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

