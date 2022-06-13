Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,586 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,567,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 280,662 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at $16,271,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 430,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 260,238 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at $3,018,000. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Matteo Lodrini acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 247,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,189.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,023. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

