Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in May

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the May 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get KAO alerts:

Shares of KAOOY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 340,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,283. KAO has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.