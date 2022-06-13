Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Approximately 186,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,234,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).
The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.67 million and a PE ratio of -6.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.03.
Kavango Resources Company Profile (LON:KAV)
Read More
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.