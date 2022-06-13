Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Kaya Company Profile (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

